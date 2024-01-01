50 Ugandan shillings to Bangladeshi takas

Convert UGX to BDT at the real exchange rate

50 ugx
1.58 bdt

Ush1.000 UGX = Tk0.03152 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:32
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9291.350.78383.5381,508.931.376
1 AUD0.66310.6160.8950.5255.4151,000.950.913
1 EUR1.0771.62411.4540.84489.9661,625.041.482
1 SGD0.7411.1170.68810.5861.8961,118.021.019

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UGX0,03152 BDT
5 UGX0,15760 BDT
10 UGX0,31521 BDT
20 UGX0,63042 BDT
50 UGX1,57605 BDT
100 UGX3,15209 BDT
250 UGX7,88022 BDT
500 UGX15,76045 BDT
1000 UGX31,52090 BDT
2000 UGX63,04180 BDT
5000 UGX157,60450 BDT
10000 UGX315,20900 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ugandan Shilling
1 BDT31,72500 UGX
5 BDT158,62500 UGX
10 BDT317,25000 UGX
20 BDT634,50000 UGX
50 BDT1.586,25000 UGX
100 BDT3.172,50000 UGX
250 BDT7.931,25000 UGX
500 BDT15.862,50000 UGX
1000 BDT31.725,00000 UGX
2000 BDT63.450,00000 UGX
5000 BDT158.625,00000 UGX
10000 BDT317.250,00000 UGX