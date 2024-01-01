5,000 Pakistani rupees to Tanzanian shillings

Convert PKR to TZS at the real exchange rate

5,000 pkr
46,864.45 tzs

₨1.000 PKR = tzs9.373 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92683.5410.7833.6731.3743.75132.307
1 EUR1.08190.2450.8453.9681.4854.05234.899
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2781.183106.76114.6941.7564.79441.286

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 PKR9,37289 TZS
5 PKR46,86445 TZS
10 PKR93,72890 TZS
20 PKR187,45780 TZS
50 PKR468,64450 TZS
100 PKR937,28900 TZS
250 PKR2.343,22250 TZS
500 PKR4.686,44500 TZS
1000 PKR9.372,89000 TZS
2000 PKR18.745,78000 TZS
5000 PKR46.864,45000 TZS
10000 PKR93.728,90000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 TZS0,10669 PKR
5 TZS0,53346 PKR
10 TZS1,06691 PKR
20 TZS2,13382 PKR
50 TZS5,33455 PKR
100 TZS10,66910 PKR
250 TZS26,67275 PKR
500 TZS53,34550 PKR
1000 TZS106,69100 PKR
2000 TZS213,38200 PKR
5000 TZS533,45500 PKR
10000 TZS1.066,91000 PKR