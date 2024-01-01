Convert PKR to PHP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Pakistani rupees to Philippine pesos

5,000 pkr
1,053.49 php

₨1.000 PKR = ₱0.2107 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:34
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92683.540.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2640.8453.9691.4854.05434.904
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2781.183106.78414.6951.7574.79541.292

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 PKR0,21070 PHP
5 PKR1,05349 PHP
10 PKR2,10698 PHP
20 PKR4,21396 PHP
50 PKR10,53490 PHP
100 PKR21,06980 PHP
250 PKR52,67450 PHP
500 PKR105,34900 PHP
1000 PKR210,69800 PHP
2000 PKR421,39600 PHP
5000 PKR1.053,49000 PHP
10000 PKR2.106,98000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 PHP4,74613 PKR
5 PHP23,73065 PKR
10 PHP47,46130 PKR
20 PHP94,92260 PKR
50 PHP237,30650 PKR
100 PHP474,61300 PKR
250 PHP1.186,53250 PKR
500 PHP2.373,06500 PKR
1000 PHP4.746,13000 PKR
2000 PHP9.492,26000 PKR
5000 PHP23.730,65000 PKR
10000 PHP47.461,30000 PKR