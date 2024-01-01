10 Pakistani rupees to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert PKR to PGK at the real exchange rate

10 pkr
0.14 pgk

₨1.000 PKR = K0.01379 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92683.5410.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.08190.2620.8453.9681.4854.05334.902
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2781.183106.78614.6951.7574.79541.292

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PKR0,01379 PGK
5 PKR0,06896 PGK
10 PKR0,13792 PGK
20 PKR0,27583 PGK
50 PKR0,68959 PGK
100 PKR1,37917 PGK
250 PKR3,44793 PGK
500 PKR6,89585 PGK
1000 PKR13,79170 PGK
2000 PKR27,58340 PGK
5000 PKR68,95850 PGK
10000 PKR137,91700 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Pakistani Rupee
1 PGK72,50750 PKR
5 PGK362,53750 PKR
10 PGK725,07500 PKR
20 PGK1.450,15000 PKR
50 PGK3.625,37500 PKR
100 PGK7.250,75000 PKR
250 PGK18.126,87500 PKR
500 PGK36.253,75000 PKR
1000 PGK72.507,50000 PKR
2000 PGK145.015,00000 PKR
5000 PGK362.537,50000 PKR
10000 PGK725.075,00000 PKR