₨1.000 PKR = €0.003322 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:05
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Euro
1 PKR0,00332 EUR
5 PKR0,01661 EUR
10 PKR0,03322 EUR
20 PKR0,06645 EUR
50 PKR0,16612 EUR
100 PKR0,33224 EUR
250 PKR0,83060 EUR
500 PKR1,66119 EUR
1000 PKR3,32238 EUR
2000 PKR6,64476 EUR
5000 PKR16,61190 EUR
10000 PKR33,22380 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Pakistani Rupee
1 EUR300,98900 PKR
5 EUR1.504,94500 PKR
10 EUR3.009,89000 PKR
20 EUR6.019,78000 PKR
50 EUR15.049,45000 PKR
100 EUR30.098,90000 PKR
250 EUR75.247,25000 PKR
500 EUR150.494,50000 PKR
1000 EUR300.989,00000 PKR
2000 EUR601.978,00000 PKR
5000 EUR1.504.945,00000 PKR
10000 EUR3.009.890,00000 PKR