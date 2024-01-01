20 Pakistani rupees to Botswanan pulas

20 pkr
0.98 bwp

₨1.000 PKR = P0.04899 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:41
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5360.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2650.8453.9691.4854.05434.906
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.81314.6961.7574.79741.305

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 PKR0,04899 BWP
5 PKR0,24493 BWP
10 PKR0,48986 BWP
20 PKR0,97972 BWP
50 PKR2,44929 BWP
100 PKR4,89859 BWP
250 PKR12,24648 BWP
500 PKR24,49295 BWP
1000 PKR48,98590 BWP
2000 PKR97,97180 BWP
5000 PKR244,92950 BWP
10000 PKR489,85900 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Pakistani Rupee
1 BWP20,41410 PKR
5 BWP102,07050 PKR
10 BWP204,14100 PKR
20 BWP408,28200 PKR
50 BWP1.020,70500 PKR
100 BWP2.041,41000 PKR
250 BWP5.103,52500 PKR
500 BWP10.207,05000 PKR
1000 BWP20.414,10000 PKR
2000 BWP40.828,20000 PKR
5000 BWP102.070,50000 PKR
10000 BWP204.141,00000 PKR