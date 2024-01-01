2,000 Pakistani rupees to Bangladeshi takas

Convert PKR to BDT at the real exchange rate

2,000 pkr
842.41 bdt

₨1.000 PKR = Tk0.4212 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:28
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PKR0,42120 BDT
5 PKR2,10602 BDT
10 PKR4,21203 BDT
20 PKR8,42406 BDT
50 PKR21,06015 BDT
100 PKR42,12030 BDT
250 PKR105,30075 BDT
500 PKR210,60150 BDT
1000 PKR421,20300 BDT
2000 PKR842,40600 BDT
5000 PKR2.106,01500 BDT
10000 PKR4.212,03000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Pakistani Rupee
1 BDT2,37415 PKR
5 BDT11,87075 PKR
10 BDT23,74150 PKR
20 BDT47,48300 PKR
50 BDT118,70750 PKR
100 BDT237,41500 PKR
250 BDT593,53750 PKR
500 BDT1.187,07500 PKR
1000 BDT2.374,15000 PKR
2000 BDT4.748,30000 PKR
5000 BDT11.870,75000 PKR
10000 BDT23.741,50000 PKR