Papua New Guinean kina to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Tajikistani somonis is currently 2,815 today, reflecting a -0.755% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.744% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 2,837 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2,815 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.698% decrease in value.