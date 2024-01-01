Peruvian nuevo soles to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert PEN to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 pen
206.82 imp

S/.1.000 PEN = £0.2068 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.2641.4831.6210.96720.286
1 GBP1.18411.28106.9011.7571.921.14524.025
1 USD0.9250.781183.4971.3721.50.89418.765
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Isle of Man pound
1 PEN0,20682 IMP
5 PEN1,03412 IMP
10 PEN2,06823 IMP
20 PEN4,13646 IMP
50 PEN10,34115 IMP
100 PEN20,68230 IMP
250 PEN51,70575 IMP
500 PEN103,41150 IMP
1000 PEN206,82300 IMP
2000 PEN413,64600 IMP
5000 PEN1.034,11500 IMP
10000 PEN2.068,23000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 IMP4,83505 PEN
5 IMP24,17525 PEN
10 IMP48,35050 PEN
20 IMP96,70100 PEN
50 IMP241,75250 PEN
100 IMP483,50500 PEN
250 IMP1.208,76250 PEN
500 IMP2.417,52500 PEN
1000 IMP4.835,05000 PEN
2000 IMP9.670,10000 PEN
5000 IMP24.175,25000 PEN
10000 IMP48.350,50000 PEN