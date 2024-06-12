Mexican peso to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Uruguayan pesos is currently 2.106 today, reflecting a 0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.453% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.235 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2.096 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.880% decrease in value.