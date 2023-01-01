1 Sri Lankan rupee to Tajikistani somonis

Convert LKR to TJS at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0,03 tjs

1.00000 LKR = 0.03379 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 LKR0.03379 TJS
5 LKR0.16893 TJS
10 LKR0.33786 TJS
20 LKR0.67572 TJS
50 LKR1.68931 TJS
100 LKR3.37862 TJS
250 LKR8.44655 TJS
500 LKR16.89310 TJS
1000 LKR33.78620 TJS
2000 LKR67.57240 TJS
5000 LKR168.93100 TJS
10000 LKR337.86200 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TJS29.59790 LKR
5 TJS147.98950 LKR
10 TJS295.97900 LKR
20 TJS591.95800 LKR
50 TJS1479.89500 LKR
100 TJS2959.79000 LKR
250 TJS7399.47500 LKR
500 TJS14798.95000 LKR
1000 TJS29597.90000 LKR
2000 TJS59195.80000 LKR
5000 TJS147989.50000 LKR
10000 TJS295979.00000 LKR