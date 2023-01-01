1 Sri Lankan rupee to Bermudan dollars

Convert LKR to BMD at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.00 bmd

1.00000 LKR = 0.00309 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 LKR0.00309 BMD
5 LKR0.01544 BMD
10 LKR0.03089 BMD
20 LKR0.06178 BMD
50 LKR0.15444 BMD
100 LKR0.30889 BMD
250 LKR0.77221 BMD
500 LKR1.54443 BMD
1000 LKR3.08885 BMD
2000 LKR6.17770 BMD
5000 LKR15.44425 BMD
10000 LKR30.88850 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BMD323.74500 LKR
5 BMD1618.72500 LKR
10 BMD3237.45000 LKR
20 BMD6474.90000 LKR
50 BMD16187.25000 LKR
100 BMD32374.50000 LKR
250 BMD80936.25000 LKR
500 BMD161872.50000 LKR
1000 BMD323745.00000 LKR
2000 BMD647490.00000 LKR
5000 BMD1618725.00000 LKR
10000 BMD3237450.00000 LKR