1 Sri Lankan rupee to Bangladeshi takas

Convert LKR to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.34 bdt

1.00000 LKR = 0.33842 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LKR0.33842 BDT
5 LKR1.69209 BDT
10 LKR3.38418 BDT
20 LKR6.76836 BDT
50 LKR16.92090 BDT
100 LKR33.84180 BDT
250 LKR84.60450 BDT
500 LKR169.20900 BDT
1000 LKR338.41800 BDT
2000 LKR676.83600 BDT
5000 LKR1692.09000 BDT
10000 LKR3384.18000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BDT2.95493 LKR
5 BDT14.77465 LKR
10 BDT29.54930 LKR
20 BDT59.09860 LKR
50 BDT147.74650 LKR
100 BDT295.49300 LKR
250 BDT738.73250 LKR
500 BDT1477.46500 LKR
1000 BDT2954.93000 LKR
2000 BDT5909.86000 LKR
5000 BDT14774.65000 LKR
10000 BDT29549.30000 LKR