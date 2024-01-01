Convert KMF to PHP at the real exchange rate

100 Comorian francs to Philippine pesos

100 kmf
12.73 php

CF1.000 KMF = ₱0.1273 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13020.1302
Low0.12730.1224
Average0.12840.1265
Change-1.37%3.71%
View full history

1 KMF to PHP stats

The performance of KMF to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1302 and a 30 day low of 0.1273. This means the 30 day average was 0.1284. The change for KMF to PHP was -1.37.

The performance of KMF to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1302 and a 90 day low of 0.1224. This means the 90 day average was 0.1265. The change for KMF to PHP was 3.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Philippine Peso
1 KMF0,12732 PHP
5 KMF0,63661 PHP
10 KMF1,27321 PHP
20 KMF2,54642 PHP
50 KMF6,36605 PHP
100 KMF12,73210 PHP
250 KMF31,83025 PHP
500 KMF63,66050 PHP
1000 KMF127,32100 PHP
2000 KMF254,64200 PHP
5000 KMF636,60500 PHP
10000 KMF1.273,21000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Comorian Franc
1 PHP7,85419 KMF
5 PHP39,27095 KMF
10 PHP78,54190 KMF
20 PHP157,08380 KMF
50 PHP392,70950 KMF
100 PHP785,41900 KMF
250 PHP1.963,54750 KMF
500 PHP3.927,09500 KMF
1000 PHP7.854,19000 KMF
2000 PHP15.708,38000 KMF
5000 PHP39.270,95000 KMF
10000 PHP78.541,90000 KMF