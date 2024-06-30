Kenyan shilling to South African rand Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kenyan shilling to South African rand history summary. This is the Kenyan shilling (KES) to South African rand (ZAR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KES and ZAR historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Kenyan shilling to South African rand exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to South African rand is currently 0,141 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.697% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 0,143 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,140 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -1.067% decrease in value.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to South African rand
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
