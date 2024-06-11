Indian rupee to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Uzbekistan soms is currently 151,046 today, reflecting a -0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.170% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 152,039 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 151,046 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-06-2024, with a 0.133% increase in value.