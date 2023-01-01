10 Indian rupees to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert INR to FKP at the real exchange rate

10 inr
0.09 fkp

1.00000 INR = 0.00945 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8694451.1058591.97441.461991.617330.93136518.7241
1 GBP1.1501611.27185105.7811.681451.860111.0712221.5348
1 USD0.904250.786256183.17081.322051.462520.8421516.9319
1 INR0.01087260.009453510.012023410.01589560.01758460.01012550.20358

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Falkland Islands Pound
1 INR0.00945 FKP
5 INR0.04727 FKP
10 INR0.09454 FKP
20 INR0.18907 FKP
50 INR0.47268 FKP
100 INR0.94535 FKP
250 INR2.36338 FKP
500 INR4.72675 FKP
1000 INR9.45351 FKP
2000 INR18.90702 FKP
5000 INR47.26755 FKP
10000 INR94.53510 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Indian Rupee
1 FKP105.78100 INR
5 FKP528.90500 INR
10 FKP1057.81000 INR
20 FKP2115.62000 INR
50 FKP5289.05000 INR
100 FKP10578.10000 INR
250 FKP26445.25000 INR
500 FKP52890.50000 INR
1000 FKP105781.00000 INR
2000 FKP211562.00000 INR
5000 FKP528905.00000 INR
10000 FKP1057810.00000 INR