Djiboutian franc to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0,061 today, reflecting a 0.692% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.050% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0,061 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,061 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.755% decrease in value.