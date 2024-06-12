Czech koruna to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to CFA francs beac is currently 26,579 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 26,723 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 26,500 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.189% increase in value.