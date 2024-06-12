Czech koruna to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Vanuatu vatus is currently 5,252 today, reflecting a -0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.490% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 5,333 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 5,227 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.658% decrease in value.