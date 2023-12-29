amount-spellout.10000 Czech korunas to Tanzanian shillings

Convert CZK to TZS at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
1127380 tzs

1.00000 CZK = 112.73800 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:57
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867041.1064591.9671.463391.617030.9331518.7838
1 GBP1.1533511.27605106.0641.68771.864891.0762521.663
1 USD0.903750.783668183.1191.32261.461450.8433516.9766
1 INR0.01087350.009428270.012030910.01591210.01758270.01014630.204245

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CZK112.73800 TZS
5 CZK563.69000 TZS
10 CZK1127.38000 TZS
20 CZK2254.76000 TZS
50 CZK5636.90000 TZS
100 CZK11273.80000 TZS
250 CZK28184.50000 TZS
500 CZK56369.00000 TZS
1000 CZK112738.00000 TZS
2000 CZK225476.00000 TZS
5000 CZK563690.00000 TZS
10000 CZK1127380.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TZS0.00887 CZK
5 TZS0.04435 CZK
10 TZS0.08870 CZK
20 TZS0.17740 CZK
50 TZS0.44351 CZK
100 TZS0.88701 CZK
250 TZS2.21753 CZK
500 TZS4.43506 CZK
1000 TZS8.87012 CZK
2000 TZS17.74024 CZK
5000 TZS44.35060 CZK
10000 TZS88.70120 CZK