Czech koruna to Eswatini Emalangeni Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Czech koruna to Eswatini Emalangeni history summary. This is the Czech koruna (CZK) to Eswatini Emalangeni (SZL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CZK and SZL historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Czech koruna to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0,809 today, reflecting a -0.532% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -1.839% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0,842 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,806 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.609% decrease in value.
How to convert Czech korunas to Eswatini Emalangeni
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
