Czech koruna to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0,809 today, reflecting a -0.532% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -1.839% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0,842 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,806 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.609% decrease in value.