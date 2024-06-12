Czech koruna to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Saudi riyals is currently 0,163 today, reflecting a -0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.982% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 0,166 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,163 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.633% decrease in value.