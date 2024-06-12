Czech koruna to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Russian rubles is currently 3,884 today, reflecting a 0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.556% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 3,954 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 3,865 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.578% decrease in value.