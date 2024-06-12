Czech koruna to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Mexican pesos is currently 0,812 today, reflecting a 1.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 4.735% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,812 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,771 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.974% increase in value.