Czech koruna to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Malawian kwachas is currently 75,221 today, reflecting a -0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.967% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 76,934 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 74,933 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.461% decrease in value.