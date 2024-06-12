Czech koruna to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0,663 today, reflecting a -1.404% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.998% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0,684 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,660 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -1.376% decrease in value.