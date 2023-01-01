1 Czech koruna to Lesotho lotis

Convert CZK to LSL at the real exchange rate

1 czk
0.83 lsl

1.00000 CZK = 0.83169 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.106850.8684451425.734.3385592.048532.65590.933325
1 USD0.9034510.7846211288.13.9194583.162629.50350.8432
1 GBP1.151481.274511641.684.99577105.99137.60221.07471
1 KRW0.0007013930.0007763370.00060913110.003042810.06456220.02290470.000654608

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Lesotho Loti
1 CZK0.83169 LSL
5 CZK4.15846 LSL
10 CZK8.31693 LSL
20 CZK16.63386 LSL
50 CZK41.58465 LSL
100 CZK83.16930 LSL
250 CZK207.92325 LSL
500 CZK415.84650 LSL
1000 CZK831.69300 LSL
2000 CZK1663.38600 LSL
5000 CZK4158.46500 LSL
10000 CZK8316.93000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LSL1.20237 CZK
5 LSL6.01185 CZK
10 LSL12.02370 CZK
20 LSL24.04740 CZK
50 LSL60.11850 CZK
100 LSL120.23700 CZK
250 LSL300.59250 CZK
500 LSL601.18500 CZK
1000 LSL1202.37000 CZK
2000 LSL2404.74000 CZK
5000 LSL6011.85000 CZK
10000 LSL12023.70000 CZK