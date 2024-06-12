Czech koruna to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Lebanese pounds is currently 3899.380 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.929% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 3972.140 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 3880.640 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.634% decrease in value.