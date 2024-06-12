Czech koruna to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a -0.336% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.825% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.034 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.359% decrease in value.