This is the Czech koruna (CZK) to Chinese yuan rmb (CNY) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CZK and CNY historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.

10,000 czk
3,159.07 cny

Kč1.000 CZK = ¥0.3159 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12 Jun 2024
Czech koruna to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0,316 today, reflecting a -0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.861% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0,322 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,315 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.568% decrease in value.

Top currencies on 12 Juni 2024

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,479.614.33589.84734.8120.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,376.134.03283.56332.3770.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,755.65.144106.60541.3051.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

