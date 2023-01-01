10 Czech korunas to Aruban florins

Convert CZK to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 czk
0,80 awg

1.00000 CZK = 0.08017 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86921.1068592.03411.463811.619980.93299518.7863
1 GBP1.1504811.27345105.8871.684141.863811.073421.614
1 USD0.903450.785268183.14961.32251.463590.8428516.9728
1 INR0.01086550.009444040.012026510.01590510.01760190.01013650.204124

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Aruban Florin
1 CZK0.08017 AWG
5 CZK0.40085 AWG
10 CZK0.80171 AWG
20 CZK1.60342 AWG
50 CZK4.00854 AWG
100 CZK8.01708 AWG
250 CZK20.04270 AWG
500 CZK40.08540 AWG
1000 CZK80.17080 AWG
2000 CZK160.34160 AWG
5000 CZK400.85400 AWG
10000 CZK801.70800 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Czech Republic Koruna
1 AWG12.47340 CZK
5 AWG62.36700 CZK
10 AWG124.73400 CZK
20 AWG249.46800 CZK
50 AWG623.67000 CZK
100 AWG1247.34000 CZK
250 AWG3118.35000 CZK
500 AWG6236.70000 CZK
1000 AWG12473.40000 CZK
2000 AWG24946.80000 CZK
5000 AWG62367.00000 CZK
10000 AWG124734.00000 CZK