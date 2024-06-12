Czech koruna to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Angolan kwanzas is currently 37,614 today, reflecting a -0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -1.079% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 38,271 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 37,389 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.680% increase in value.