Cape Verdean escudo to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Thai bahts is currently 0.356 today, reflecting a -0.388% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.138% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.361 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0.356 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.