Cape Verdean escudo to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0,037 today, reflecting a -0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.140% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0,038 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,037 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.612% increase in value.