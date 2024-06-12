Cape Verdean escudo to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Malagasy ariaries is currently 43,222 today, reflecting a -0.605% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.883% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 44,012 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 43,141 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.728% increase in value.