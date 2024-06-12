Cape Verdean escudo to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 158,260 today, reflecting a -0.142% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.176% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 160,287 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 157,944 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.330% increase in value.