Cape Verdean escudo to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Argentine pesos is currently 8,760 today, reflecting a -0.172% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.727% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 8,848 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 8,732 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.240% decrease in value.