500 Colombian pesos to Lesotho lotis

Convert COP to LSL at the real exchange rate

500 cop
2.41 lsl

1.00000 COP = 0.00481 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.903751.322850.7853921.464021.320355.49418.5531
1 EUR1.1065511.46380.869021.620011.4609861.406920.5299
1 CAD0.7559440.68315410.5937121.106720.99807241.950314.0251
1 GBP1.273251.150721.6843211.864071.6810770.657723.6227

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Lesotho Loti
1 COP0.00481 LSL
5 COP0.02406 LSL
10 COP0.04813 LSL
20 COP0.09626 LSL
50 COP0.24064 LSL
100 COP0.48128 LSL
250 COP1.20321 LSL
500 COP2.40642 LSL
1000 COP4.81284 LSL
2000 COP9.62568 LSL
5000 COP24.06420 LSL
10000 COP48.12840 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Colombian Peso
1 LSL207.77800 COP
5 LSL1038.89000 COP
10 LSL2077.78000 COP
20 LSL4155.56000 COP
50 LSL10388.90000 COP
100 LSL20777.80000 COP
250 LSL51944.50000 COP
500 LSL103889.00000 COP
1000 LSL207778.00000 COP
2000 LSL415556.00000 COP
5000 LSL1038890.00000 COP
10000 LSL2077780.00000 COP