Swiss franc to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Nepalese rupees is currently 148,983 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.765% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 150,190 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 148,657 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.