Swiss franc to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Namibian dollars is currently 20,722 today, reflecting a -0.767% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -1.427% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 21,346 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 20,702 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.623% decrease in value.