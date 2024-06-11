Canadian dollar to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Nepalese rupees is currently 96,988 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.686% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 97,765 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 96,911 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.353% decrease in value.