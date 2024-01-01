1 Canadian dollar to Isle of Man pounds

1 cad
0.57 imp

C$1.000 CAD = £0.5699 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 CAD0,56991 IMP
5 CAD2,84955 IMP
10 CAD5,69910 IMP
20 CAD11,39820 IMP
50 CAD28,49550 IMP
100 CAD56,99100 IMP
250 CAD142,47750 IMP
500 CAD284,95500 IMP
1000 CAD569,91000 IMP
2000 CAD1.139,82000 IMP
5000 CAD2.849,55000 IMP
10000 CAD5.699,10000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Canadian Dollar
1 IMP1,75466 CAD
5 IMP8,77330 CAD
10 IMP17,54660 CAD
20 IMP35,09320 CAD
50 IMP87,73300 CAD
100 IMP175,46600 CAD
250 IMP438,66500 CAD
500 IMP877,33000 CAD
1000 IMP1.754,66000 CAD
2000 IMP3.509,32000 CAD
5000 IMP8.773,30000 CAD
10000 IMP17.546,60000 CAD