20 cad
24.69 azn

C$1.000 CAD = man.1.235 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:22
Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.5540.9310.785278.61.5167.25458.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3340.0180.0870.703
1 EUR1.07489.77410.843299.3421.6287.79463.15
1 GBP1.274106.4681.1861355.0061.9319.24474.893

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CAD1,23460 AZN
5 CAD6,17300 AZN
10 CAD12,34600 AZN
20 CAD24,69200 AZN
50 CAD61,73000 AZN
100 CAD123,46000 AZN
250 CAD308,65000 AZN
500 CAD617,30000 AZN
1000 CAD1.234,60000 AZN
2000 CAD2.469,20000 AZN
5000 CAD6.173,00000 AZN
10000 CAD12.346,00000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Canadian Dollar
1 AZN0,80998 CAD
5 AZN4,04990 CAD
10 AZN8,09980 CAD
20 AZN16,19960 CAD
50 AZN40,49900 CAD
100 AZN80,99800 CAD
250 AZN202,49500 CAD
500 AZN404,99000 CAD
1000 AZN809,98000 CAD
2000 AZN1.619,96000 CAD
5000 AZN4.049,90000 CAD
10000 AZN8.099,80000 CAD