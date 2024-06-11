5 Canadian dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert CAD to AED at the real exchange rate

5 cad
13.33 aed

C$1.000 CAD = د.إ2.666 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10
How to convert Canadian dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CAD2,66649 AED
5 CAD13,33245 AED
10 CAD26,66490 AED
20 CAD53,32980 AED
50 CAD133,32450 AED
100 CAD266,64900 AED
250 CAD666,62250 AED
500 CAD1.333,24500 AED
1000 CAD2.666,49000 AED
2000 CAD5.332,98000 AED
5000 CAD13.332,45000 AED
10000 CAD26.664,90000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Canadian Dollar
1 AED0,37503 CAD
5 AED1,87513 CAD
10 AED3,75026 CAD
20 AED7,50052 CAD
50 AED18,75130 CAD
100 AED37,50260 CAD
250 AED93,75650 CAD
500 AED187,51300 CAD
1000 AED375,02600 CAD
2000 AED750,05200 CAD
5000 AED1.875,13000 CAD
10000 AED3.750,26000 CAD