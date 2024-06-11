Australian dollar to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 403,545 today, reflecting a 0.195% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.708% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 403,618 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 399,576 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.309% decrease in value.