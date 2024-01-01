Convert AUD to UZS at the real exchange rate

20 Australian dollars to Uzbekistan soms

20 aud
1,66,823.80 uzs

A$1.000 AUD = so'm8,341 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.6020.9311.627157.0451.3751.353
1 GBP1.2741106.5351.1862.074200.1221.7521.724
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8780.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84389.81811.748168.7251.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 AUD8.341,19000 UZS
5 AUD41.705,95000 UZS
10 AUD83.411,90000 UZS
20 AUD166.823,80000 UZS
50 AUD417.059,50000 UZS
100 AUD834.119,00000 UZS
250 AUD2.085.297,50000 UZS
500 AUD4.170.595,00000 UZS
1000 AUD8.341.190,00000 UZS
2000 AUD16.682.380,00000 UZS
5000 AUD41.705.950,00000 UZS
10000 AUD83.411.900,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Australian Dollar
1 UZS0,00012 AUD
5 UZS0,00060 AUD
10 UZS0,00120 AUD
20 UZS0,00240 AUD
50 UZS0,00599 AUD
100 UZS0,01199 AUD
250 UZS0,02997 AUD
500 UZS0,05994 AUD
1000 UZS0,11989 AUD
2000 UZS0,23977 AUD
5000 UZS0,59944 AUD
10000 UZS1,19887 AUD