Australian dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 4,473 today, reflecting a 0.173% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.296% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4,505 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 4,444 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.910% decrease in value.