Australian dollar to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Swedish kronor is currently 6,926 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.165% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 6,976 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 6,899 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.292% increase in value.