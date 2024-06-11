Australian dollar to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Australian dollar to Qatari rials is currently 2.408 today, reflecting a -0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Australian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.652% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Australian dollar to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 2.435 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2.399 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.930% decrease in value.